Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,252.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

