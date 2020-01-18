Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,362.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,786,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

