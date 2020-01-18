Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,980,000 after buying an additional 92,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

