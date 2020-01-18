Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PRU opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.