Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,480.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,252.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.