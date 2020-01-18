Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.68 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

