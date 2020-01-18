Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

HIG stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

