Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $249.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.