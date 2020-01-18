Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

