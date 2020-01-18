Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $140.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

