Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 257.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after buying an additional 735,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after buying an additional 343,689 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.