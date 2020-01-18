Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,710,000 after acquiring an additional 213,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.