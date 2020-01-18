Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

