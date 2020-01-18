Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.29.

Netflix stock opened at $339.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

