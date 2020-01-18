Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

