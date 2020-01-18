Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,567 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.13 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

