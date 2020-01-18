Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

