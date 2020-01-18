Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 251.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $282.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.72. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

