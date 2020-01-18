Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

