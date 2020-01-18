Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 126,272 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,736 shares of company stock worth $22,490,816. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

