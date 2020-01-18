Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

