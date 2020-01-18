Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $93.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

