Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,765 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,376,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

