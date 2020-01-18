Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

