Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

