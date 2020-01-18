American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $430.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $103,924 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 213.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

