American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

