AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,708,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,355,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,329,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

