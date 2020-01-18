Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,205 shares of company stock worth $656,467 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,134,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

