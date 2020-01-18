Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,814.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,135 shares of company stock worth $1,360,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

