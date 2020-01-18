Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Pretium Resources also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.64.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

