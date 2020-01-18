Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

