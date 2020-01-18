Analyzing DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Hanmi Financial (OTCMKTS:HAFC)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than DBS GRP HOLDING/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 30.42% 12.17% 1.09% Hanmi Financial 14.93% 7.77% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $13.36 billion 3.74 $4.13 billion $6.43 12.16 Hanmi Financial $258.92 million 2.35 $57.87 million $1.90 10.27

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBS GRP HOLDING/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Hanmi Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

