Analyzing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 2 19 1 2.95 Gulfport Energy 3 8 3 0 2.00

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $133.71, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 244.37%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 6.60 $845.67 million $5.87 15.25 Gulfport Energy $1.36 billion 0.23 $430.56 million $1.83 1.04

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 29.59% 6.01% 3.96% Gulfport Energy 25.83% 5.88% 3.26%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.