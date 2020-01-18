Andrea Cattaneo Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Andrea Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Andrea Cattaneo bought 125,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

ZEN stock opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

