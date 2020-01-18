Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE:AM opened at $7.24 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,309,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

