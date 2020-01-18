Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

