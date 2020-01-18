Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.78 and a 1 year high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

