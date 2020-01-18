Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

