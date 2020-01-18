Arden Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $305.39 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.30 and a 200-day moving average of $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

