Arden Trust Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

