Arden Trust Co Has $635,000 Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

