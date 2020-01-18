Arden Trust Co Has $675,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $242.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

