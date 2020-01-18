Arden Trust Co Has $993,000 Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after buying an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,778,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,502,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 551,048 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

