Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 274,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The company has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.