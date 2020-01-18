Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,457,000 after buying an additional 150,937 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

