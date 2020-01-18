Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $32,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

