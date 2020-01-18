Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

