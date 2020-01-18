Arden Trust Co Sells 1,258 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $231.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

