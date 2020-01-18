Arden Trust Co Sells 182 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.31 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

